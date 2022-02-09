Discovery said U.S. antitrust officials declined to challenge its planned merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia business, clearing the way for the deal to close.
Discovery said in a securities filing Wednesday that the required waiting period to complete the tie-up has “expired or been terminated” without regulators taking action. That means the companies can move forward with the deal, which AT&T still expects to close in the second quarter.
The Justice Department’s antitrust division, however, is still investigating the transaction to determine whether it threatens competition, according to a person familiar with the matter. The government began an in-depth review in August, according to a securities filing. Antitrust enforcers have authority to challenge deals after they are consummated, though such actions are rare. The Justice Department declined to comment.
Still, the news is a victory for the companies in light of President Joe Biden’s efforts to discourage consolidation among companies. Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats in Congress had raised concerns about the WarnerMedia deal as recently as December.
The combination will create one of the world’s largest media companies with movie studios, premium programming including HBO, live broadcasts of sports and news and a library of TV shows and films to rival online giants Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+.
Shares of Discovery rose 5.8% at 3:18 p.m. New York time while AT&T climbed 2.3%.