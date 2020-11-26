Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it would lay off about 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September, as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs will be in the first half of fiscal 2021, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thursday, November 26, 2020
Wednesday, November 25, 2020