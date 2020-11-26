Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it would lay off about 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September, as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The layoffs will be in the first half of fiscal 2021, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
With a 9:30 p.m. curfew in effect in Massachusetts, Nashua officials are exploring a similar curfew to keep Bay Staters from crossing the border to party on at Gate City bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.