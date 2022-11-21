Disney has reappointed Robert Iger as CEO for the next two years, ousting Bob Chapek, following a two-year tenure in which Chapek faced controversy including a feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over LGBTQ discussions in Florida's schools.

Iger was chief executive of Walt Disney Co. for 15 years before he passed the reins to Chapek in 2020. He left the company after serving as executive chairman last December. Iger will serve with a mandate from the board to select a successor, the company said in a news release.