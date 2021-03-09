Walt Disney Co.’s flagship streaming platform topped 100 million users just 16 months after its launch, quickly establishing the service as Netflix Inc.’s most-formidable competitor.
The company announced that it reached the milestone on Tuesday, just ahead of its annual meeting. The service, called Disney+, debuted in the U.S. in November 2019 and rolled out to Canada, Australia, Latin America and Singapore in the following months.
VIENNA - A U.N. scientific panel on Tuesday confirmed a previous finding that radiation from the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan was unlikely to raise cancer rates discernibly, and said a jump in thyroid cancer in children was due to "ultrasensitive" screening methods.
March 9 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV has scrapped a plan to launch the Peugeot brand in the United States and will focus instead on the RAM pickup trucks, high-margin Jeeps and Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) other brands - Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo - in the world's second-largest auto market, it sa…