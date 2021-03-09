Disney

The Disney+ logo on a laptop computer arranged in New York on Nov. 18, 2020.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Walt Disney Co.’s flagship streaming platform topped 100 million users just 16 months after its launch, quickly establishing the service as Netflix Inc.’s most-formidable competitor.

The company announced that it reached the milestone on Tuesday, just ahead of its annual meeting. The service, called Disney+, debuted in the U.S. in November 2019 and rolled out to Canada, Australia, Latin America and Singapore in the following months.

