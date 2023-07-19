Banks

Pedestrians pass in front of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. headquarters in New York, on Friday, March 5, 2021.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

About $24.8 billion of U.S. office buildings were in distress at the end of the second quarter, surpassing previous leading commercial real estate laggards — hotels and retail properties.

The total value of offices that were financially troubled or already repossessed by lenders shot up about 36% from the first quarter, MSCI Real Assets reported Wednesday.