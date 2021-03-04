Dottie Morris, chief diversity officer at Keene State College, discusses racism in Dover in 2019. Morris is scheduled to be a keynote speaker next week at the Diversity Workforce Coalition's fifth annual conference.
MANCHESTER -- The Diversity Workforce Coalition is inviting organizations across New England and beyond to its fifth annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Conference, headlined “Moving On and Moving Forward.”
The virtual multi-day conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 9, 10, and 11.
