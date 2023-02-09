BEDFORD — Dixieland Florist & Gift Shop closed at the start of the new year, but owner Debbie Nelson is still trying to get the word out to her faithful customers.
“I keep getting calls for orders,” she said.
It’s no wonder: The shop has been a staple on Donald Street in Bedford, close to the West Side of Manchester, for 57 years. The storefront was built at 414 Donald St. in 1935 as a grocery store by Nelson’s grandfather, Joseph.
Nelson, 72, got a cash offer to sell the property if she could be out by Jan. 31. She had no interest in clinging on for one more Valentine’s Day, especially with the rising cost of buying flowers wholesale.
“It’s scary because you don’t know what customers are going to do,” she said. “The cost of flowers this year is ridiculous.”
The business had 3,000 active customers in its database. Nelson decided not to recommend other florists because she can’t vouch for the quality of their work. She would guarantee her flowers would stay fresh for at least 10 days.
The grocery store closed in 1942 and converted to J.P. Hamel Co., a wholesale leather business for cobblers. The shop also sold luggage, pocketbooks and wallets.
Nelson moved to Bedford in 1965 from Atlanta, the same year the flower shop was opened by her mother, Violet Arnold, and grandmother, Hortense Hamel. Violet had been taking classes back in Georgia, while Hortense kept an impressive garden at the house next door.
“I was 14, and they just used me to sweep floors and clean up,” said Nelson, who graduated from West High in Manchester.
Nelson returned to Bedford in 1980 after her husband, Chuck, retired from the Marine Corps. The move came about after she was given land to build a home on.
For about 15 years, the shop offered a design school, from which four students went on to open their own shops.
In recent years, Nelson’s daughter, Amy, and three grandchildren helped with the shop.
“It was five generations that went through,” she said.
The industry has changed over the years, and most of the work now involves copying arrangements that customers see online. She remembers when customers would come in with $50 or some other amount and ask her to design something special.
Cleaning up the shop took a long time, with vases, baskets and other containers to sort through in the basement. She also had five sheds on the property, one for each major holiday or season.
Before the shop closed, many customers dropped off gift cards, candies and wine to wish her well in retirement.
Nelson is looking forward to spending more time with family.
“It’s been 57 wonderful years, and I am moving on,” she said.
