Dixieland Florist in Bedford is closed
Dixieland Florist & Gift Shop on Donald Street in Bedford is closed after 57 years operating out of the same spot.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

BEDFORD — Dixieland Florist & Gift Shop closed at the start of the new year, but owner Debbie Nelson is still trying to get the word out to her faithful customers.

“I keep getting calls for orders,” she said.