ClearChoiceMD, a New Hampshire-based company that operates 13 urgent care centers in northern New England, is facing claims by two former physician-employees who say the company denied them thousands of dollars in incentive bonuses.
The cases pit doctors with ties to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center against a company founded in 2013 by Marcus Hampers, a former emergency room physician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
One of the physicians filing legal claims against ClearChoiceMD is a retired surgeon at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Dr. Horace Henriques.
The other is an emergency medicine certified physician who spent his internship and residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. ClearChoiceMD hired Dr. James Kelsey in 2014 to staff the Lebanon office; he became lead physician at the Lebanon office in 2017.
Kelsey claimed he was demoted after he raised issues about the declining bonus payments. His claims, filed in Grafton County Superior Court, are pending.
ClearChoiceMD has eight locations in New Hampshire with a ninth to open soon, according to its website. It has four in Vermont and one in Maine.
A telephone call left for Hampers, who is also the chief executive, was not returned last week.
The New Hampshire Department of Labor has sided with Henriques in his wage-and-hour claim, awarding him $91,000 in back wages and liquidated damages. A hearing examiner determined ClearChoiceMD withheld the bonuses willfully and without good cause.
The Henriques award is under appeal in Merrimack County Superior Court, where a telephonic hearing took place last week. The legal arguments center on laws governing wages and contracts.
In court filings, ClearChoiceMD claims that bonuses initially paid to Henriques were based on an accounting error, and the company should not be bound to pay bonuses based on the error.
The company also said it never spelled out the details of the incentive plan when it hired Henriques, so it had the right to alter the bonus formula at any point.
“We should not be bound by a 3.2 (Relative Value Unit) threshold when it was based on a mistake,” said Mark Franco of Portland, Maine, during a telephone hearing last week in Merrimack County Superior Court.
A Relative Value Unit is used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to compare the values of a medical service. ClearChoiceMD used RVUs to calculate incentives, with three-month bonus payments going to physicians and other workers when their work exceeded an RVU benchmark.
Henriques’ lawyer, Ned Whittington of Hanover, said ClearChoiceMD initially set the RVU threshold at the 3.2 RVU then steadily increased it to 4.5. Each increase meant a smaller bonus check for Henriques.
Henriques, who was hired at $100 an hour in 2016, received six bonus payments that clearly stated the 3.2 RVU in calculations. But once the company started increasing the RVU, the paperwork did not disclose the new RVU, Whittington said.
Whittington said the company was bound to the 3.2 RVU once it started using it.
“(Henriques) got the statements. That’s how it was computed. That’s what he understood the deal to be,” Whittington said.
But Franko said the Labor Department went too far in basing an incentive payment plan on a mistake and an incentive plan that was never detailed to Henriques when he was hired.
“You can’t simply determine what an essential contract item is based on a mistake, a lack of (contractual) terms, and a lack of a meeting of the minds,” Franko said.
Whittington said ClearChoiceMD first raised the issue of the mistake only during last year’s Labor Department hearing. And he said the company never notified Henriques when it increased the RVU threshold.
Superior Court Judge Richard McNamara said most case law determines that when an employment contract is ambiguous the history of payments, called performance, determine what the terms are. But he said he will have to study the law before making a ruling.
Kelsey’s claims have yet to go before a judge for a substantive ruling.
In court papers, Kelsey claims he likely lost $50,000 in reduced bonus payments based on higher RVUs. He said he lost another $100,000 in profit sharing incentives that are due the lead physician at office locations.
He claims he brought up the problem of higher thresholds to the company founder, Hampers. Hampers acknowledged the higher thresholds and blamed the chief medical officer for not informing staff, Kelsey’s lawsuit reads.
Court papers say Kelsey requested a full accounting of the RVU bonuses in early 2019. Shortly after, he was demoted from the lead physician role, the lawsuit reads. He resigned in March 2019.
In its response, ClearChoiceMD denies demoting Kelsey for reasons stated in the lawsuit. ClearChoiceMD said Kelsey knew that the company could change the terms of its incentive program at any time.