The Acropolis altered its operating hours in July as a result of the extreme heat.

 Bloomberg photo by Yorgos Karahalis

With global temperatures reaching records month after month this summer — and unprecedented wildfires destroying parts of Greece, Canada, and Italy — heat is becoming an increasing consideration in the way people travel. Shifting destinations is one strategy; buying travel insurance is another.

Neither is black and white. Weather is unpredictable everywhere, and travel insurance policies can vary tremendously. Plus, heat can affect travelers in myriad ways, ranging from the uncomfortable to the inconvenient (flight delays) and the downright dangerous (heatstroke). Some policies will cover certain risks, but not others — and all must be secured ahead of your departure.