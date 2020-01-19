DERRY — Doire Distilling owners Andy Day and Alana Wentworth are inviting customers to have a direct hand in distilling a bottle of liquor for a day, and then to enjoy the fruits of their labor with seven cases of custom-labeled bottles.
It’s called Distiller for a Day, and as far as Day knows, nobody else is doing anything quite like it in New Hampshire.
Here’s how it works: Get a group of friends together and pay $300 to $500 — the price ranges depending on what you want to make and the size of the group — to book a day where you get to take a hands-on role with each step of the distilling process, and taste samples and ingredients along the way.
The experience itself usually lasts between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. For some products that take longer, like whiskey, Day will have prepared a pre-fermented “wash” to start distilling, but customers can still experience the initial steps of creating their own wash.
They’ll get to taste the caustic “heads,” the initial runoff from the still, compare them to the desirable “hearts” in the middle of the run, and the take-it-or-leave-it “tails” at the end.
It can be sloppy, dirty, hot work at times, Day said, but he said “people get a kick out of it.”
Later, when Day completes the work the customers began, he fills scores of 750 ml bottles with the liquor and applies custom label templates with a name of the customer’s choosing. In the end, the price of the experience ends up close to the retail price of those 84 bottles, Day said.
There are even a few options for aging their spirits, the prices for which vary based on the barrels selected and the storage space it takes up. Day also said customers can elect to have some of their products bottled as nips, for party favors and gifts, if they make a minimum of 150.
Liquor options include a number of set recipes for varieties of sugarshine, rum, gin, whiskey or vodka.
So far, he’s had a couple of customers pilot the program as a fundraising reward. Day said it’s perfect for bachelor or bachelorette parties, birthday parties and just about any excuse to have some fun and learn more about what goes into the liquors we drink.
“We’re really trying to give them a complete experience,” Day said. “People are always looking for something different.”
One couple performed a wedding ceremony, Day said, when each partner poured a different variety of moonshine into a barrel for aging.
During the experience, people get to taste some of the whiskeys in the process of aging in barrels, compare that to wood-infused liquors, and even chew on some raw botanicals or grains to get a sense of how those flavors are imparted to different spirits.
Day said he got the idea for the program years ago when he first had the opportunity to guest brew at local breweries like White Birch Brewing, Martha’s Exchange, Kelsen Brewing, Rockingham Brewing, From the Barrel and more.
He realized he had a blast doing it, and figured there would be a market for people who don’t necessarily plan on it becoming a career, but might still enjoy the experience.
Other distilleries and wineries in the state offer classes for different aspects of the business. Djinn Spirits in Nashua offers a $40 class called Whiskey 102, which touches on the process, as well as the history, legal terms and categories of whiskey over a 1½-hour session, according to the company website.
Brian Ferguson, the owner and master distiller at Flag Hill Distillery and Winery in Lee, said he offers a distillery education program for professionals who, for a fee, come in for a day or more to learn about the process. Ferguson said his distilling class is $1,000 a day, and the wine blending class is $600 if it’s attached to an event.
Flag Hill also hosts wine blending classes as private events, Ferguson said, where participants learn the fundamentals of wine blending.