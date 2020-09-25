Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
LONDON - The dollar extended its gains on Friday and was on track for its best week since early April, while riskier currencies sold off, as rising coronavirus infections in Europe and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. elections turned markets cautious.
Coronavirus cases have surged in Europe this week, prompting lockdown measures in Britain. European Union health officials warned of a "twindemic" of both COVID-19 and flu, urging governments not to let their guard down.
LONDON - The dollar extended its gains on Friday and was on track for its best week since early April, while riskier currencies sold off, as rising coronavirus infections in Europe and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. elections turned markets cautious.
Some U.S. stocks could face more volatility next week as President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden face off in their first debate ahead of a November election that betting services currently view as almost a coin flip.
Pay cuts introduced by U.S. employers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic — meant to stave off layoffs and retain key employees — have proved less temporary than perhaps originally envisioned.