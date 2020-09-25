LONDON - The dollar extended its gains on Friday and was on track for its best week since early April, while riskier currencies sold off, as rising coronavirus infections in Europe and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. elections turned markets cautious.

Coronavirus cases have surged in Europe this week, prompting lockdown measures in Britain. European Union health officials warned of a "twindemic" of both COVID-19 and flu, urging governments not to let their guard down.

