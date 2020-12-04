DoorDash

DoorDash website home screen on a laptop computer on Dec. 1.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

DoorDash Inc. said it is seeking to raise as much as $3.1 billion in its initial public offering next month after a surge in investor demand let the biggest U.S. food delivery company boost the price range for its shares.

The San Francisco-based company is marketing 33 million shares at $90 to $95 apiece, it said in a filing on Friday. DoorDash was initially targeting as much as $2.8 billion, with a price range of $75 to $85 per share.

