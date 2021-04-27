DoorDash

A bike messenger carries a DoorDash bag in San Francisco on Dec. 23, 2020.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

DoorDash Inc., the largest U.S. food delivery company, unveiled a new pricing structure for U.S. restaurants listed on its apps, aiming to give more flexibility and choice to eateries that have complained of high fees.

Starting Tuesday, restaurants that use the DoorDash or Caviar app to deliver food to customers can pick from three different plans with varying commissions, a move the company says will put "more profits into the pockets of local businesses."

