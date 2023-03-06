The Transportation Department on Monday released its latest tool to fight what it calls "junk fees": a chart that shows which major airlines have committed to "fee-free family seating" and which are still falling short.

According to the airline family seating dashboard the department posted Monday, only three carriers had met the criteria to earn a green check mark: American, Frontier and Alaska all guarantee kids 13 or younger will be able to sit next to an adult in their party at no additional cost.