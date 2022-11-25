Cosplay contest overtakes Manchester store

The colorful cosplay contest is a highlight of Free Comic Book Day at Double Midnight Comics’ Manchester store.

 Courtesy/First Person Shooter/

The owners of Double Midnight Comics announced plans this week to move the popular store from Maple Street to The Factory on Willow at 252 Willow St. early next year.

Chris and Scott Proulx, co-owners of Double Midnight Comics, made the announcement this week on social media, along with their friend and business partner, Brett Parker that they are moving their Manchester location down the street after two decades at 245 Maple St.