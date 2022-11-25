The owners of Double Midnight Comics announced plans this week to move the popular store from Maple Street to The Factory on Willow at 252 Willow St. early next year.
Chris and Scott Proulx, co-owners of Double Midnight Comics, made the announcement this week on social media, along with their friend and business partner, Brett Parker that they are moving their Manchester location down the street after two decades at 245 Maple St.
“We’re excited for a new chapter,” said Chris Proulx.
Chris said after surviving the pandemic, he and Scott are ready to expand the popular store, with the hope of providing “more experiences for comic book fans and collectors.
“When we were looking to grow our space, we made sure our new location was still in close proximity to our east side location so we could continue to serve our loyal customer base,” Chris said in a statement. “We are excited for the new location to provide visibility in an up-and-coming area, for new customers to find us and also easy access with parking and an entrance at the ground level. It’s a big bonus that it also has event space, a food truck patio, and apartments onsite.”
Additional square footage at their soon-to-be new home offers Double Midnight Comics multiple dedicated spaces for gaming, where players will compete in card games like Magic: the Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Pokémon along with role-playing games like the classic Dungeons and Dragons.
The site will also allow Double Midnight to play host to birthday parties and private events, something Chris says customers have requested for years.
“The Factory on Willow has an awesome event space and Airbnbs to host actors, wrestlers, and graphic novel authors, which will provide us an opportunity to expand our special events and serve new audiences,” Brett Parker said in a statement.
The Factory on Willow is already home to shops like Loon Chocolate, 603 Charcuterie, and Cottage Candle.
“We welcome the awesome community of comic book lovers and the team at Double Midnight Comics to take over our first-floor commercial space,” Liz Hitchcock, Factory developer and owner, said in a statement.
Chris said a storewide sale gets underway at Double Midnight this week to “help keep the moving light.”
Move-in day at The Factory on Willow is planned for Jan. 1.