The owners of a popular Seacoast restaurant have made the difficult decision to shut down through the popular New Year’s Eve holiday, citing rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state and region.
Patty B’s restaurant announced this week on social media it is shutting down through New Year’s Day.
“We understand this is not convenient but we must protect our staff and our very loyal customers. Thank you for your understanding and as always we thank you for your continued support through these tough times,” the restaurant said in a social media post.
The restaurant reported staffing issues on Christmas Eve, and was only able to open for dine-in and catering pickups, according to its website.
The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 19 additional COVID-19 related deaths in New Hampshire on Tuesday. There were 497 newly confirmed cases, putting the number of current COVID-19 cases in the state at 7,279, including 391 hospitalizations, according to the DHHS.
On Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from the previous guidance of 10 days.
The CDC also said asymptomatic people after isolation should follow five days of wearing a mask when around others.
It recommended a five-day quarantine for those exposed to the virus who are unvaccinated or are over six months out from their second mRNA dose or more than two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not yet boosted. The quarantine period should be followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.
According to the CDC, isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick, while quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.
Omicron accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections, the federal CDC said last week.