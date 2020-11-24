Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday and the Dow breached the 30,000 level for the first time, as investors anticipated a 2021 economic recovery coronavirus vaccine progress and the formal clearance for President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House.
Each of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, economically sensitive stocks such as the financials, materials and energy names, while industrials hit a record.
