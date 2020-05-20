MANCHESTER -- The new mural downtown is hard to miss. Colorful and fun, depicting musicians jamming out, it’s as if a concert at the nearby Rex Theatre has spilled into the street.
The mural on Amherst Street is everything Liz Hitchcock hoped it would be: a bright spot in dark times; a conversation piece.
And maybe, just maybe, the start of something beautiful in the Queen City.
“I think it’s a great way to beautify the downtown,” said Hitchcock, creative director and principal at Orbit Group and owner and "dreamer" behind The Bookery. “It kind of began with the cat crosswalk at Cat Alley, and looking for ways to share art with the community.”
Hitchcock said Orbit Group presented several concepts, along with a project budget and timeline, to building owner Pramod Nyaupane to have a mural created for the north-facing side of Bunny’s Superette.
Hitchcock said Orbit Group’s artist in residence, Memorial High School alumnus David Hady, began restoring columns and prepping surfaces. He was at the site this week, putting additional touches on the mural. The work is done at no cost to the city, Hitchcock said.
“It helps when you have such creativity in-house, said Hitchcock. “Dave’s an incredible artist.”
According to Hitchcock, the theme showcases Manchester’s nightlife. The mural depicts several members of a band along with some instruments placed in such a way that onlookers can take pictures of themselves interacting with the artwork.
“It’s influenced by the Rex Theatre,” said Hitchcock. “There are murals on Instagram with things like angel wings or other items, where people can insert themselves into the scene by posing with the artwork. Here people can stop and pretend they are part of the band.”
Hitchcock invites people to check out the mural on Amherst Street and post their images on social media using the hashtag #luvMHT.
The mural is already getting plenty of notice.
“The newest mural on Amherst Street has turned a formerly dull corner into a destination, and I’d like to thank the Orbit Group and Bunny’s for making it possible, and local artist Dave Hady for his bringing his creative vision to downtown,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.
“It goes to show how collaborations like this can have a large impact on the surrounding area. The next time you’re in downtown, walk by and take a selfie in front of this dynamic addition to Manchester’s public art scene,” Craig said.
“Public art communicates the vibrancy and health of a community and mural projects like this are a great demonstration of the strength of Manchester’s creative energy,” said Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber.
“We are fortunate to have community leaders willing to make projects like this happen and I’m excited to see the positive impact it has downtown as well as what other creativity it may inspire.”
Hitchcock said additional murals could be in the cards in the near future, including possible work by a graffiti artist along the side of one of her own projects, The Factory on Willow.
Anyone looking to learn more about the MHT City Murals Project -- or who may have a building to offer as a blank canvas for a local artist -- is encouraged to visit https://orbitgroup.com/city-mural-project.