DraftKings Inc. climbed after raising its full-year revenue forecast. The company continues to sign up new bettors despite decades-high inflation squeezing consumers’ budgets.

DraftKings now sees revenue for the year in the range of $2.08 billion to $2.18 billion, up from $2.055 billion to $2.175 billion, the company said Friday. The guidance now includes Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc., which the company bought in May, as well as new markets like Ontario, Canada.