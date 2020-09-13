Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Alex Anagnost, General Manager of Granite State Poker, raises the scissors after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Filotimo Casino and Restaurant and a DraftKings Sportsbook facility in Manchester on Sunday.
MANCHESTER — Dick Anagnost expressed skepticism about opening a physical sports betting location inside his South Willow Street restaurant, but Charlie McIntyre, the head of New Hampshire Lottery, convinced him otherwise.
“He is probably the best salesman in the state,” said Anagnost, president of Anagnost Companies, on Sunday morning.
Six months into the pandemic, many New Hampshire construction firms are busier than they have been for some time, despite curtailed mill production and shortages of some materials, such as pressure-treated wood.
FRANCONIA — In a continuation of a partnership among Cannon Mountain, the Holderness School and the Franconia Ski Club, ground was broken last Thursday on the nearly $3 million Mittersill Performance Center, an Alpine training facility.