In September, the New Hampshire Lottery confirmed fantasy sports giant DraftKings and technology provider Intralot were selected to offer sports betting services for the state. Here Gov. Chris Sununu, left, talks about the sports betting law at the New Hampshire Lottery headquarters, as Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the lottery, and Debra Douglas, who chairs the state lottery commission, look on.
MANCHESTER – DraftKings opened a sportsbook location at South Side Tavern on Thursday, its second retail betting location in New Hampshire.
The state contracted with Massachusetts-based DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) to oversee both online and in-person sports gambling in New Hampshire. The state receives 50 percent of any revenue earned. Since December, total sports betting in New Hampshire has exceeded more than $65 million.
