WINDHAM -- Urban youth development program Dreamers’ Ranch in Windham is holding its second annual fundraiser — the Fire and Ice Winter Festival — Saturday, to support its growing young entrepreneurs program and purchase farm supplies.
Program Director Emily Shattuck said the festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. at the farm at 122 North Lowell Road in Windham. There will be local bands performing, such as The Vinci, Parietal Eye, What Has Science Done and others, plus burgers, bonfires and space for skating and sledding.
Shattuck said they are hoping to raise at least $1,500 to help pay for farm supplies such as hay, and continue growing their youth programs.
Shattuck said Dreamers’ Ranch, which is a nonprofit under the faith-based umbrella organization YouthStorm, has already seen its programs flourish and grow since its founding in 2017.
The young entrepreneurs' curriculum has seen great success since that program kicked off.
“I think the addition of the young entrepreneurs program has been huge,” Shattuck said.
She said the program began in earnest in the fall of 2018. Each year, the program runs from September to June. The first cohort of youths was around 16 to 18 years of age, Shattuck said. This year’s cohort has incorporated younger kids starting at age 10.
The idea is to get teams of students to devise a business plan, work with mentors and begin using farm resources to create and sell a product. The first program year saw students form businesses that sold beef, lamb and eggs. The beef and lamb are still sold at the Salem Farmers Market while supplies last and the organic, soy-free eggs are sold through some local health food stores and to Tucker’s restaurant in Hooksett, Shattuck said.
Last year, they bought 300 Red Sex Link chickens to produce those eggs.
This year, two teams of students are creating businesses that will create and sell fertilizer and organic dog treats, respectively. While collaboration and having fun are emphasized, the two teams are also competing to win an award in June that will be based on a handful of competencies.
The winning team will be treated to a dinner at a restaurant and they will have a video made about their business that they’ll be able to show people to market their product.
Shattuck said the students learn basic business principles, and they pick up problem-solving skills along the way.
She said there are on average about 30 students participating in the young entrepreneurs program during the course of the year, and closer to 100 students going to the farm overall. Most of them are from Lawrence, Mass., but a few are from Windham and other areas.
“A lot of the older students want to come back and help, though. They’re coming back with more of a leadership focus,” Shattuck said.
She said the first half of the program is spent learning about what goes into a business, and the second half is spent applying what was learned with the practical application of marketing skills, developing prototypes and drafting business plans.
Tickets for the Saturday festival are $15 per person and can be purchased at the door. Local businesses are also sponsoring the event, such as Tuckaway Tavern, Salem ICenter, Royal T Car Wash and more.