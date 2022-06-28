About 30 workers — many wearing bright orange or yellow T-shirts — chanted outside Metro Walls in Manchester Tuesday morning to demand payment for contracted work.
Metro Walls, in a statement, says all payments have been made to subcontractors, Polaris Drywall. The union offered support for the non-union company, according to Noel Xavier, director of organizing for the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.
“It is too bad it has to result in this,” he said.
More than $160,000 is owned for work done a year and a half ago, Xavier said.
Bryan Hussey, president of Metro Walls, said the information is incorrect.
“Polaris has been fully paid for all work they’ve performed on Metro Walls’ projects,” he said in a statement.
Metro Walls, a 100% employee-owned company, moved to its 160 Bouchard St. headquarters at the beginning of the year. The company has offered commercial framing, drywall and acoustical ceiling services since 2004.
Johny Res, a foreman for Polaris, said about 110 workers haven’t been paid.
“They don’t have any good reason to be holding this money,” he said in a translated conversation with Xavier.
Both Xavier and organizer Martin Sanchez led chants into megaphones during the demonstration.
“When workers’ rights are under attack. What do we do?” Sanchez shouted.
“Stand up and fight back,” the workers responded.
The demonstration included a inflatable pig wearing a suit and smoking a cigar.