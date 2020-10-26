Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
A box of donuts, (from top L clockwise) manager's special, traditional glazed, vanilla, pumpkin, chocolate and strawberry, is pictured at a newly opened Dunkin' Donuts store in Santa Monica, Calif., Sep. 2, 2014.
Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains owner Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O has held preliminary discussions to be acquired by Inspire Brands, a private equity-backed restaurant company, Dunkin' said in a statement on Sunday.
“There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached,” said Karen Raskopf, Chief Communications Officer of Dunkin’ Brands.
WASHINGTON - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in September after four straight monthly increases, but the housing market remains supported by record low mortgage rates and demand for more room as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
