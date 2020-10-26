A box of donuts is pictured at a newly opened Dunkin' Donuts store in Santa Monica

A box of donuts, (from top L clockwise) manager's special, traditional glazed, vanilla, pumpkin, chocolate and strawberry, is pictured at a newly opened Dunkin' Donuts store in Santa Monica, Calif., Sep. 2, 2014.

 Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/file

Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains owner Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O has held preliminary discussions to be acquired by Inspire Brands, a private equity-backed restaurant company, Dunkin' said in a statement on Sunday.

“There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached,” said Karen Raskopf, Chief Communications Officer of Dunkin’ Brands.

