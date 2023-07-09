BIZ-STUDENT-LOANS-ECONOMY-SD

The pedestrian bridge over College Avenue is crowded with mostly students as they head toward the SDSU campus during the official first day of fall classes at San Diego State University in San Diego on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

 Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

Student loan interest rates and payments are set to restart in the fall, and the Supreme Court decided recently to scrap President Biden’s debt relief plan.

Some economists have predicted a fiscal contraction as 40 million Americans are faced with payments again.