PAY-DEMANDS

Pedestrians cross 5th Avenue near Trump Tower in New York, US, on Monday, April 3, 2023.  

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

The wage floor for American workers climbed to a record high close to $79,000, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Monday that also found pay demands among women are rising twice as fast as for men.

The average reservation wage - the lowest annual pay that workers would accept to take a new job - increased to $78,645 in July, according to the New York Fed's most recent Survey of Consumer Expectations. That's up from about $72,900 a year earlier and $69,000 in July 2021.