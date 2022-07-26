FILE PHOTO: People shop in a supermarket as inflation affected consumer prices in Manhattan, New York City

People shop in a supermarket as inflation affected consumer prices in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

 ANDREW KELLY

SAO PAULO -- Seth Meyer, chief economist at the United States Department of Agriculture, said on Tuesday weaker commodities prices will take longer to ease food inflation in the United States than in the developing world.

Some of the world's poorest nations were hardest hit by a spike in corn and wheat prices after Russia's invasion of major grains producer Ukraine in late February, due to their reliance on imports and the large percentage of income consumers spend on food.