The U.S. average retail gasoline price fell to $4.495 a gallon on Tuesday, slipping below $4.50 for the first time in nine weeks, data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) showed.

The price of U.S. gasoline averaged more than $5 a gallon for the first time ever on July 11, but since then prices have come down, as overall supply has increased and U.S. demand has moderated to some extent, in part due to higher rates.