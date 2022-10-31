U.S. President Biden speaks about oil company profits at the White House in Washington

President Joe Biden makes a statement about gasoline prices and oil company profits in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

 LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday called on oil and gas companies to use their record profits to lower costs for Americans and increase production, or pay a higher tax rate, as he battles high pump prices with elections coming in a week.

In remarks at the White House, Biden criticized major oil companies who are bringing in big profits while Americans, weary of inflation, pay a tidy sum to fill up their cars.