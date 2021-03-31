WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan would create millions of jobs, undoing some of the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, economists said, with lower middle-income workers and minorities possibly benefiting the most.

Biden unveiled the first stage of his $2 trillion plan on Wednesday at an event in Pittsburgh. It includes hundreds of billions of dollars devoted to building and repairing roads, bridges, mass transit, schools and other infrastructure, according to details released by the White House earlier on Wednesday.

