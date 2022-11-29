BAY CITY, Mich. -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed easing prices for gasoline, clothes and appliances as "good news for the holiday season," but said it would take time for inflation to return to normal levels.

Biden, speaking at SKI Siltron CSS's semiconductor facility in Bay City, Michigan, said he remained "laser-focused" on battling inflation exacerbated by supply chain disruptions and Russia's war in Ukraine, while working to create more high-paying jobs in manufacturing.