U.S. President Biden visits New York state

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on CHIPS manufacturing, at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York, on Thursday.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — President Joe Biden contrasted his economic plan with Republicans’ on Thursday in a last-ditch effort days before U.S. midterm elections to convince voters that Democrats are best equipped to battle inflation and create jobs.

“The previous president made a string of broken promises in places like Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio,” Biden said. “On my watch, we’ve kept our commitments. On my watch, made in America isn’t just a slogan, it’s a reality.”