Supporters cheer as United Auto Workers members go on strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on Sept. 15, 2023, in Wayne, Michigan. Contract negotiations with the Big Three auto makers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis expired at 11:59pm Sept. 14. This is the first time in history that the UAW is striking all three of the Big Three auto makers at the same time.
President Joe Biden urged the Detroit Three on Friday to "go further" in their offers to the United Auto Workers, in his strongest statement to date in support of the union that is striking for higher wages and benefits.
Biden, speaking briefly on the negotiations at the White House, said no one wants a strike but he "respect(s) workers' right to use their options" in collective bargaining. He noted that the automakers have been making massive profits in recent years, which "have not been shared fairly" with workers.
"The companies have made some significant offers. But I believe it should go further to ensure record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW," he said. "Just as we're building an economy of the future, we need labor agreements for the future."
Biden plans to deploy Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior adviser Gene Sperling to Detroit to "offer their full support" to both the union and the automakers and encourage them to reach a "win-win" deal.
The statement comes on the first day of the UAW's strike against Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV. Workers at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Stellantis' Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio and General Motors Wentzville Assembly in Missouri walked off the job at midnight, and the union plans to add additional plants as needed. Only final assembly and paint workers at the Wayne plant are on strike.
It's the first time the president has openly supported the union striking. He has been issuing statements in support of the union but urging the two sides to come to a deal as the deadline approached. Sperling, an Ann Arbor native, has been serving as a liaison between the administration and the two sides.