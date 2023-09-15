US-NEWS-AUTO-UAW-STRIKE-BIDEN-GET

Supporters cheer as United Auto Workers members go on strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on Sept. 15, 2023, in Wayne, Michigan. Contract negotiations with the Big Three auto makers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis expired at 11:59pm Sept. 14. This is the first time in history that the UAW is striking all three of the Big Three auto makers at the same time. 

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS

President Joe Biden urged the Detroit Three on Friday to "go further" in their offers to the United Auto Workers, in his strongest statement to date in support of the union that is striking for higher wages and benefits.

Biden, speaking briefly on the negotiations at the White House, said no one wants a strike but he "respect(s) workers' right to use their options" in collective bargaining. He noted that the automakers have been making massive profits in recent years, which "have not been shared fairly" with workers.