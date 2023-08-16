U.S. President Biden hosts White House event to celebrate the anniversary of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act legislation in Washington

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an event to celebrate the anniversary of his signing of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act legislation, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday used the first anniversary of his signature Inflation Reduction Act to pitch the landmark clean-energy law as an economic powerhouse to a public that remains largely unaware of its contents.

The wide-ranging law provides billions of dollars in tax credits to help consumers buy electric vehicles and companies produce renewable energy, as Biden aims to decarbonize the mighty U.S. power sector.