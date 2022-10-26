U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy, in Washington

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy from an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

 JONATHAN ERNST

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday issued guidance that surprise overdraft fees and unexpected depositor fees for bounced checks are likely unfair and unlawful practices, in a move the White House said could eliminate billions in banking fees.

"These are junk fees. They're unfair and they hit marginalized Americans the hardest, especially low income folks and people of color," President Joe Biden told a press conference. "They benefit big corporations. Not consumers. Not working families. And that changes now."