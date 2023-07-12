markets-bg

A pedestrian walks along a footbridge as the Oriental Pearl Tower is seen in Pudong’s Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China, on June 21. 

 Raul Ariano/Bloomberg

Stock futures rose and Treasury yields fell after data showing a slowdown in inflation bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest-rate hikes.

S&P 500 contracts extended gains, while futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed with a gain of about 1%. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, tumbled 13 basis points to below 4.75%. The dollar fell for a fourth straight session. Brent crude climbed above $80 a barrel for the first time since May.