Business leaders from across Manchester jotted down ideas of what legislative policies are needed to support job creation and to strengthen the state’s economy during a roundtable discussion Tuesday morning.
Recruiting workers, child care and becoming environmentally sustainable rose to the top of the list.
The Business & Industry Association hosted a total of 10 policy roundtables across the state in order to help shape a “proactive legislative and regulatory agenda” for the 2023 legislative session.
Gas prices, rising electricity rates and inflation were also discussed at the roundtable held at the Palace Theatre’s Spotlight Room.
The main categories revolved around employment/workforce, fiscal/economic development, energy/environment and health care.
After the roundtable, Stay Work Play Executive Director Will Stewart said inflation and increasing costs hit younger workers who are making “starter wages” and paying off student loans.
“If you have less money to spend on what you’d rather spend it on — whether it’s going out to eat downtown or spending money at the local bookstore — it is less you have to stimulate the economy,” he said
The rising costs are not expected to end anytime soon with both Liberty and Eversource announcing the doubling of electricity rates starting in August.
“It is concerning,” Stewart said. “If it can be guaranteed this was going to end next year in Q3 that would be one thing but there are just so many unknowns.”
David Juvet, senior vice president of public policy of the Business & Industry Association, said he’s heard many younger workers are leaving because of the lack of housing and better paying jobs elsewhere.
Barbara Southard, of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, was surprised that being more environmentally sustainable landed in one of the top spots out of dozens of ideas.
“I was expecting just the opposite,” she said.
During the roundtable, she suggested finding ways to support developers who create green apartment buildings with solar arrays and community gardens. It could attract younger, environmentally-minded workers.
She said the cost of electricity and weather events such as wildfires out west have people thinking about the environment more.
“We are just being bombarded with events and I think that is why,” she said. “If we don’t act soon, it is going to be too late.”
However, Stewart said he wasn’t surprised that “going green” landed on the top of the list.
“For the younger demographic, I’d say it is a higher priority and concern than perhaps their older peers given younger people are going to have to deal with the consequences of climate changes longer,” he said.