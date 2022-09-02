MANCHESTER — Southern New Hampshire’s BioFabrication cluster, which would manufacture cells, tissues and organs in Manchester’s Millyard, has won a competitive $44 million grant, the federal government was scheduled to announce Friday morning.

The Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI) designed by Dean Kamen, is the lead of six partners for this grant, chosen from among hundreds of applications under the Build Back Better Rapid Challenge Grant program with the U.S. Commerce Dept.