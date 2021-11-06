Car dealerships nationwide are strapped for inventory, causing some customers to wait for weeks, if not months, for their new rides.
Gone are the days of driving off the lot right away after a test drive.
The phenomenon is nothing new since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, but the problem persists. Even nearly two years in, manufacturers can’t keep up with the demand because of a shortage in microprocessing chips and labor.
“It is more than just the microprocessors,” said Ron Nowe, sales manager at Bonneville & Son Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Hooksett Road in Manchester. “Everything on them seems to be in short supply.”
Once the car is made, a shortage of truck drivers has caused delays in deliveries.
“People are coming in, and I have nothing on the lot, so I’m placing an order for them,” Nowe said. “Ninety percent of the stuff I get today is already sold. I get very, very little product to actually put on the lot for a fresh customer to come look at and buy.”
The volatility is expected for the rest of the year and into at least the first two quarters of 2022, according to Edmunds.com, a car research website. Car shoppers are advised to be flexible and prepared to pay higher prices.
“The lack of inventory on the lot doesn’t seem to be slowing us down much,” Nowe said.
Buying habits
At Bonneville & Son Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, some customers wait eight to 10 weeks, Nowe said. Sometimes the vehicle is not available for a test drive.
“It depends on the model,” he said. “I don’t have any Wranglers on the lot, so you really can’t test drive it.”
“The best advice I can give a potential shopper or someone planning to be a shopper is to start talking to dealers early,” said Larry Haynes, president and CEO of Grappone Automotive Group. The group sells Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda and Toyota.
The inventory depends on the make and model. It isn’t coming in at a rate to fill the lots, he said.
“There is inventory coming in,” he said. The thing that is happening more so than pre-pandemic is we are pre-selling that inventory. We can say to somebody, ‘OK in approximately 30 days we have this. Will that work?’”
Most people seem OK with this method, said Jason LaCroix, general manager at AutoFair. Customers can test drive it once the car arrives before the final sale.
“I think everyone is different,” he said. “Some people know exactly what they want and/or are buying the same car they have been driving, just a model two or three years newer.”
The dealership strives to be up front about wait times and asks customers for patience.
Edmunds recommends those interested in a car to bite the bullet.
“We’ve had instances were we’ve had people driven out down the street and got to the stop and said, ‘Well, I guess I do want’ and have turned around,” Haynes said. “Gone.”
The inventory is expected to slowly increase, but new cars are still snatched up quickly.
“I don’t expect in 12 months from now or Dec. 31, 2022, that it will be back to normal with lots full and overflowing with cars,” Haynes said. “We will have more than we have today.”
He isn’t convinced the industry is changed forever.
“Most people want to drive the car,” he said. “People want to shop for what they are looking for.”
Pricing
Edmunds.com recommends those interested in buying not to “pit dealers against one another” for the best price. Most end up empty-handed because there are plenty of other shoppers vying for the same vehicle.
Nowe agrees.
“If I have one you like, that’s the deal,” he said. “There is not much room for incentives. The lease programs aren’t great.”
Used cars also remain in high demand. The new car market will have to return before the used car demand also settles, Haynes said.
LaCroix said it is a good time to buy even with the low inventory.
“Used car resale values are at an all-time high,” he said, which makes for a good trade-in.
Nowe has been in the industry for 27 years and hasn’t experienced anything like this.
“It is usually the complete opposite,” he said. “We usually have so much inventory we are just dying to get rid of it.”