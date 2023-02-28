WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in February, with the decrease concentrated among lower-middle income households, though Americans grew more upbeat about the labor market.

The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers apprehensive about buying big-ticket items like motor vehicles and household appliances over the next six months. But the correlation between confidence and consumer spending has been weak. Americans have maintained spending despite worries about the future, thanks to a strong labor market.