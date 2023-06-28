CONCORD — A one-stop online portal for businesses to get help from one of nine different state agencies died on the Executive Council table Wednesday when all five councilors balked at the no-bid $10 million price tag.

“A single online location where an employer, with a single sign-on password, can access systems that are customized to their business needs, easily find regulatory requirements, filing deadlines, forms, and checklists will save them time and money as well as provide efficiency benefits to state government,” said Department of Business and Economics Affairs (BEA) Commissioner Taylor Caswell in his request to the council.