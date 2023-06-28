CONCORD — A one-stop online portal for businesses to get help from one of nine different state agencies died on the Executive Council table Wednesday when all five councilors balked at the no-bid $10 million price tag.
“A single online location where an employer, with a single sign-on password, can access systems that are customized to their business needs, easily find regulatory requirements, filing deadlines, forms, and checklists will save them time and money as well as provide efficiency benefits to state government,” said Department of Business and Economics Affairs (BEA) Commissioner Taylor Caswell in his request to the council.
Many governors from both political parties have tried for decades to create an easy way for business owners to navigate state government.
This is no easy task since each of these agencies adopted its own online, often dated systems, Caswell said.
“I think it’s a great contract. I think it is badly needed and I am 120% behind it,” Gov. Chris Sununu said as the council discussed the idea.
Yet the council voted, 5-0, to reject it.
While New Hampshire scores high on business-friendly rankings, there are shortcomings such as the fact it ranks 45th in the number of business applications per capita, Caswell said.
He estimated the portal could help produce up to $100 million in additional business tax revenue over the next five years.
Last year, the council approved using $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act grants to hire national consultant McKinsey & Co. Inc. of Washington, D.C. to design the system.
The consultants produced a 100-page strategic improvement plan after more than 30 interviews, direct contact with 10 state agencies and a review of all 50 states.
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, found the $10 million cost unacceptable.
“I did strategic planning for the Marines. Put three Marines in a room and they could produce in a few days a more comprehensive battle plan for a program like this than the PowerPoint we got from the consultant that cost us $1 million,” Kenney said.
Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, noted McKinsey offered the highest bid to design this plan and it was three times more expensive than another interested company.
Caswell responded, “In fairness, those other bids did not comply with what we were looking for.”
Other states having done this work have spent $7 million to $15 million on the work so this bid was in the ballpark, Caswell said.
The $10 million estimate was the maximum budget and the bid is influenced by the short window the state has to commit to spend ARPA money before it gets returned to the federal treasury, Caswell said.
But Caswell admitted there is still time to go back out to bid or a request for proposal without the risk of losing all federal funds.
In a related development, Caswell’s agency released Wednesday an analysis on the needs of the workforce to address shortages in the top growth sectors of New Hampshire’s economy.
The study identified the need for 197,000 job openings in these sectors over the next decade as the state’s jobless rate for May of 1.9% was an all-time low for that month.
This study will lead to giving the most value to employers with marketing assets that divide the state into metropolitan statistical areas, he said.
“Together, these tools are designed to provide an open-source library of granular workforce data and associated creative assets that can be used in employer-specific advertising/marketing that is consistent with the ongoing recruitment work BEA is doing,” Caswell said.