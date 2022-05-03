CONCORD — The Executive Council on Wednesday will reconsider accepting $100 million in federal grants for affordable housing projects, with new assurances and limits from Gov. Chris Sununu and Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell.
At its last meeting on April 20, the Republican-led council appeared ready to reject accepting American Rescue Plan Act grant money for this purpose, but instead, the councilors voted to table it.
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted, 8-2, to approve accepting the grants.
Several councilors said Caswell needed more detail to assure them enough of this money will go for affordable housing.
“Nothing in this document would prevent the money from going to market-rate or high-priced housing,” said Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord.
Sununu had argued that the program's guidelines needed to stay “flexible” so the state could support a variety of projects.
“If you don’t want to vote for low- or middle-income housing, you don’t have to,” Sununu told Warmington.
Warmington shot back, “You can say what it is, but then you won’t put it in writing. Let’s put some eligibility requirements in here.”
Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, said he wanted assurances the money would not subsidize housing for higher-income residents.
“Is this going to go for units rented by people who make more than $100,000 a year?” Wheeler said. “I can’t support this kind of money without more detail. We really need a much tighter ship here.”
In his department's 10-page response, Caswell said all of the money would support new construction of rental units and not homes for sale.
To receive a grant, a developer would have to impose a rent cap for at least five years after the housing was built.
Cap tied to region income
Rents would be capped at 80% of the average median income in the part of the state where the housing is built, Caswell said.
“These rents will vary significantly depending on whether the housing is in Portsmouth or, say, in Berlin,” Caswell said.
For example, the qualifying monthly rents would be up to $2,200 in Nashua and as low as $1,260 in Coos County.
The 80% median income standard is the one used by the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, which applies it to projects that qualify under a federal low-income tax credit program.
Sununu said he wants the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) to begin this program on June 1.
“Speed is everything. We are going to try and get these applications out in six weeks and get these programs approved sometime this summer,” Sununu said.
Under the outline, GOFERR will accept applications from private or nonprofit developers to compete for up to $50 million through the end of June 2023.
The NHHFA will be given a $10 million set-aside for its projects.
Cities and towns will seek some of $30 million to support affordable-housing efforts, with a cap of $1 million for each community.
Another $5 million per community will go for demolition and zoning.
Caswell said the deadline for applications will allow the state to shift money around if there is more interest in one program than another.
For example, Sununu said New Hampshire would be the first state in the country to offer federal support for cities and towns to raze properties to make way for new rental housing.
“This has never been done before, so we don’t know whether $5 million is the right number or not,” Sununu said.