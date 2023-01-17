World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland -- U.S. consumers are still in "pretty good shape," even as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tame inflation, Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan told Reuters during the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting.

"The consumers are spending, their wages are growing and frankly, there's still a lot of stimulus," Moynihan told Reuters in an interview in the ski resort of Davos, Switzerland.