Everyone is hurting at the fuel pumps right now, but the spike in diesel continues to challenge the trucking industry, which in part boosts the price of most goods.
On Monday, AAA reported the highest recorded average price of $6.23 a gallon in New Hampshire. The national average is $5.54.
“It impacts our costs and the cost to our retailers,” said Mike Violette, CEO of Associated Grocers of New England, which serves independent grocery stores. Each grocery store is charged a fuel surcharge on orders, which raises prices on the store shelves.
“It will be twice as much as we’ve typically charged in the past. It impacts everything, and that is just the side of us shipping,” he said. “The other piece is that it impacts food coming in. It impacts what we’re paying from our supplier by raising fuel surcharges and delivery fees in general.”
Violette heard news reports that the costs will remain elevated into next month.
“I think this is the highest price of diesel I’ve ever seen,” Violette said.
Unleaded fuel isn’t faring much better.
The average price of regular unleaded gas at $4.297 matches the highest recorded price on March 11 in New Hampshire. The national average is $4.328.
The national average has risen 20 cents in the past two weeks, a penny shy of the record set on March 11. The average is $1.36 more than last year.
The demand for gas paired with the cost of crude oil is causing the spike. Crude oil has jumped from $100 last week to about $110 per barrel, according to a news release.
“We had seen it declining,” said Dan Goodman, a spokesman for AAA Northern New England. “We are going back. Oil is now trading what it was back in March.”
Crude oil accounts for 55% to 60% of the cost of what people pay at the pump, he said.
“More expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” Goodman said. “It has continued to climb.”
The European Union has talked about sanctions — or potentially banning — all imports of Russian oil in Europe, according to news reports. Those nations will have to find a new supply, Goodman said.
In general, New Hampshire drivers typically pay less than the national average for gas, he said.
“It is a combination of our proximity to the ports in New Jersey and New York and the lower state gas taxes,” Goodman said. “There is a strong competition among gas stations.”
Based on a recent survey, gas prices will likely have little impact on summer travel. A recent survey showed 50% of participants plan to travel this summer with 42% saying gas prices would not deter their plans, Goodman said.
“Recent AAA travel bookings for things like flights, hotels, cruises and rental cars have more than doubled from this time last year,” he said. “We’ve seen a noticeable increase in the bookings, which I’d say is a strong indication of what we expect to see over the summer.”
Violette said something needs to be done on a national level to reduce costs.
“It’s just become more of a political game if anything else and that’s why things aren’t happening,” he said. “This is a real problem that needs a real solution.”
Besides fuel cost, Violette said the cost of supplies and labor are increasing the prices on the store shelves. Some reports show inflation of 7% to 9% on food costs, a lot of which is fuel-driven, he said.
He said people are still out and about no matter the increased costs.
“People are so tired of being tied down from COVID and not being able to do things,” Violette said. “People are still getting out and finding some way to pay for it.”