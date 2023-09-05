The dollar climbed to the highest since March as Treasury yields pushed higher and stock futures fell, with traders betting interest rates will remain elevated even if the Federal Reserve halts its tightening cycle this month.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.23%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%. Brent oil rallied to $90 a barrel for the first time since November as key OPEC+ producers extended supply cuts that have tightened the crude market.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said policymakers can afford to "proceed carefully" with interest-rate increases given recent data showing inflation continuing to ease. "There is nothing that is saying we need to do anything imminent anytime soon," Waller said in an interview on CNBC Tuesday, signaling he supports holding rates steady at the central bank's next meeting. "We can just sit there and wait for the data."
"The dollar's bullish trend was unaffected even though the mixed U.S. jobs report boosted speculation that the Fed would be keeping interest rates on hold at the coming meetings. Indeed, money markets imply that rate hikes have finally reached a peak, with the 30-day Fed Fund futures implying a 93% chance of the Fed holding rates steady in September," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.
Goldman Sachs now sees a 15% chance the U.S. will slide into recession, down from 20% previously as cooling inflation and a still-resilient labor market suggest the Federal Reserve may not need to raise interest rates any further.
U.S. equity investors are in for disappointment as economic growth is set to be weaker than expected this year, according to Morgan Stanley's staunch bear, Michael Wilson.
"At current prices, markets are now expecting a meaningful reacceleration in growth that we think is unlikely this year, especially for the consumer," Wilson wrote. "Potentially softer September and October data is not priced into many stocks and expectations."
---
The worst month of the year for U.S. equities is upon us, but a bevy of positive market signals suggest it may not be so bad this time around. While seasonal trends place September in last place for stock market performance, returns have been most robust in times the S&P 500 gained between 10% and 20% year-to-date through August, according to Bank of America chief technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier.
Such an advance through August has preceded a market move higher in the last four months of the year 91% of the time, with an average jump of 7.6%. If that trend holds up, the S&P 500 could rise to as high as 4,875 before 2023 closes out. That would imply a gain of about 8% from Friday's close.
The early winners in artificial intelligence have strong fundamentals and less extreme valuations compared with stocks seen in previous periods of exuberance, according to Goldman Sachs strategists - rebutting concern that a bubble is building in AI.
"We believe we are still in the relatively early stages of a new technology cycle that is likely to lead to further outperformance," Goldman strategists led by Peter Oppenheimer wrote. Stocks leading the AI rally trade at significantly lower levels than the biggest firms during past tech bubbles, Oppenheimer said, and today's companies are already profitable and generate cash.
---
Corporate Highlights:
- Private equity giant Blackstone and vacation home-rental company Airbnb climbed on news they will be added to the S&P 500 this month.
- Oracle advanced after Barclays upgraded the software company to overweight, calling it a "multiyear growth story."
- Manchester United sank after a report in the Mail On Sunday that said the Glazer family is going to take the club off the market after failing to receive offers that match their asking price.
- SoftBank's Arm Holdings is planning to raise as much as $4.87 billion in a significantly smaller initial public offering than the phone-chip designer had previously targeted.
- Chinese developer Country Garden has paid coupons on two dollar bonds within grace periods, avoiding its first default and bringing some respite amid a liquidity crisis that's shaken the nation's financial markets.
- Chevron liquefied natural gas workers in Australia threatened two weeks of 24-hour rolling outages at two major export plants from mid-September, in an escalation of a dispute that threatens global fuel supply.
---
Key events this week:
- Euro zone retail sales, Wednesday
- Germany factory orders, Wednesday
- U.S. trade, Wednesday
- Canada rate decision, Wednesday
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey testifies to the U.K. parliament's Treasury Select Committee, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve issues beige book economic survey, Wednesday
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Wednesday
- Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks, Wednesday
- China trade, forex reserves, Thursday
- Euro zone GDP, Thursday
- U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to speak on the Economic Progress Report, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday
- New York Fed President John Williams participates in moderated discussion at the Bloomberg Market Forum, Thursday
- Japan GDP, Friday
- Germany CPI, Friday
- U.S. wholesale inventories, consumer credit, Friday
---
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:20 a.m. New York time
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%
- futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
- The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed
- The MSCI World index fell 0.2%
---
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%
- The euro fell 0.6% to $1.0735
- The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2567
- The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 147.44 per dollar
---
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $25,779.68
- Ether rose 0.3% to $1,633.62
---
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.23%
- Germany's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.60%
- Britain's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.50%
---
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% to $87.25 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,956.10 an ounce
---
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.