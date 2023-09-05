The dollar climbed to the highest since March as Treasury yields pushed higher and stock futures fell, with traders betting interest rates will remain elevated even if the Federal Reserve halts its tightening cycle this month.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.23%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%. Brent oil rallied to $90 a barrel for the first time since November as key OPEC+ producers extended supply cuts that have tightened the crude market.