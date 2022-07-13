Prices soared by 9.1% in June compared with a year ago, a new peak with inflation remaining at 40-year highs, driven in large part by higher energy prices.
The inflation report, released Wednesday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed June prices rose 1.3%, compared with prices the month before, which were also considered high, reflecting how Americans continue to stretch budgets to keep roofs over their heads, fill gas tanks and buy groceries.
Inflation is showing few signs of letting up, compounding the pressure on the Federal Reserve and White House to ratchet up their response — and convince the American public that they can significantly slow the economy without causing a recession. Financial markets dropped into the red on Wednesday’s news.
Driving the stunning jump was the energy index, which rose 7.5%, compared with May, and contributed nearly half of the overall increase in inflation. The energy index includes prices for fuel, oil, gasoline and electricity, and it’s up 41.6% for the year, the largest 12-month increase since April 1980.
Gasoline was up 11.2% in June, underscoring the economic toll Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had on global energy markets. There’s hope that upcoming inflation data will ease down a bit, as energy and gas prices have fallen consistently in the past month. The national average for a gallon of gas ticked down to $4.63 on Wednesday, according to AAA.
Few aspects of daily life have been left untouched by inflation’s continued rise. The food index rose 1% in June and is up 10.4%, compared with the previous year, the largest 12-month increase since February 1981. The price of chicken has ballooned 19% in the past year, the biggest increase ever.
Rent also rose 0.8% in June, compared with the month before, as the cost of simply keeping a roof overhead is becoming more and more out of reach for families nationwide.
“It’s important that policymakers address the public,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM. “At this point, we’re talking about food, gasoline and housing. That does not make for a happy household.”
Even “core inflation,” a measure closely studied by economists because it strips out volatile categories such as food and energy, was high in June.
Officials at the Federal Reserve and White House are desperate to see policies intended to crack down on inflation yield more results. Inflation dominates as the economy’s biggest problem, increasing the risk that the Fed will have to slow the economy and raise interest rates so forcefully that it causes even more pain or triggers job losses.
Raising interest rates is the main tool to reverse inflation by making a whole host of lending — from mortgage rates to auto loans — more expensive, which then slows demand and cools off the economy.
The June data covers a particularly bleak period: Consumer sentiment sank last month to a low not seen since the 1980 recession, according to a closely watched University of Michigan survey. That decline heightened concerns that the Fed is losing the confidence of the public and financial markets — a major challenge in its fight against inflation.
“The offenders, again, were all too familiar to consumers, those being gasoline, food, and shelter. With their sentiment at the lowest level in years, consumers have a right to be highly distraught,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, wrote in an analyst note. “They’re facing a combination of high and sustained inflation robbing them of purchasing power.”
Financial markets have been down sharply this year, as investors react to the Federal Reserve’s moves tightening monetary policy. The June inflation report set off fears on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve would have to move more aggressively to get prices under control in the months to come.
The Fed hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in June, marking its sharpest increase since 2000. In the past few weeks, several Fed leaders have suggested that another hike of three-quarters of a percentage point may be necessary at their next policy meeting later this month.
The Fed’s argument is that the economy, though burdened by high inflation, is still solid enough to withstand higher interest rates.
“The U.S. economy for now is strong. Spending is strong. Consumers are in good shape. Businesses are in good shape,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on June 22. “Monetary policy is famously a blunt tool. And there’s risk that weaker outcomes are certainly possible. But they’re not our intent.”