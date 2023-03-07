Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell is greeted by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) as he prepares to testify before a U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2023. 

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Cooling in the economy appears to have "partly reversed" based on recent data on jobs, consumer spending, production and inflation, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell told Congress on Tuesday morning, suggesting the central bank could keep raising interest rates more aggressively than expected just a few months ago.

"The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," according to Powell's prepared testimony. "If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes."