Runners pass the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Federal Reserve officials left U.S. interest rates unchanged in August and stuck with a plan to gradually lift borrowing costs amid strong growth that backs bets for a hike in September.  

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Federal Reserve officials said interest rates may need to move to a higher level than anticipated to ensure inflation continues to fall, after fresh data showed prices rose at a brisk pace last month.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, speaking in a Bloomberg TV interview Tuesday, said that "if inflation persists at levels well above our target, maybe we'll have to do more."