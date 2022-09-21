The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again by .75 percentage points in its latest fight against inflation, despite growing concerns that the central bank is slowing the economy so aggressively that households and businesses will soon feel the pain.

The rate increase, announced at the end of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, was the fifth of the year and the third consecutive three-quarter point hike. With few signs that its actions are working yet, the Fed has ramped up its moves to cool demand and keep prices from rising. Officials are forging ahead despite the risk that the job market softens or the economy goes into recession.