The Federal Reserve should be cautious about raising interest rates in the face of recent banking stress, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Tuesday, noting that a pullback in bank lending would help quell inflation and leave less for monetary policy to do.

"At moments like this, of financial stress, the right monetary approach calls for prudence and patience -- for assessing the potential impact of financial stress on the real economy," Goolsbee said in his first extensive comments on the policy outlook since taking the top job at the Chicago Fed in January.